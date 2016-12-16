Flight Centre Travel Group expands presence in India

Flight Shop (known as Flight Centre globally), the flagship retail leisure business of Flight Centre Travel Group headquartered in Australia, has opened its first retail store in Hyderabad, which was inaugurated by Rakshit Desai, managing director, FCM Travel Solutions and Shravan Gupta, managing director, Travel Tours Group. With the launch of this store, FCM now has a total of 17 operational Flight Shop stores across India.
Spread over 1,500 sq ft, the Flight Shop outlet in Hyderabad is based at Nagarjuna Circle, catering to the needs of up-market urban consumers including families, business travellers, honeymoon couples and group travellers.
Flight Shop’s footprint now extends to 17 stores across Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Kochi and Vadodara, via a combination of owned branches and the newly opened franchise outlet.
Commenting on the opening, Rakshit Desai, managing director, FCM Travel Solutions, India, said, “We are delighted to launch our first Flight Shop store in Hyderabad and are confident of a great start in the holiday season. Our excellent long-standing relationship in South India and our recently announced intent to acquire business interest with Travel Tours Group will create a viable opportunity for Flight Shop to raise the bar for our customer’s travel experience. With our new store we also aim to capitalise on the rapid and growing potential of travel, especially leisure travel and fast changing demographics of the city.”