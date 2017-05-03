Fiji President inaugurates Fiji Tourism Expo in Nadi

Fiji Airways, Jet Airways agreement expected to increase tourism numbers
For the first time in the Fiji Tourism Expo’s (FTE) history, the president of the Republic of Fiji, inaugurated the two-day tourism trade event being held from May 4 to 5 at the Sheraton Fiji. FTE is Fiji’s premier tourism event hosted by Tourism Fiji.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, H E Major General (retd) Jioji Konrote said, “Fiji has seen an increase in number of visitor arrivals to 792,300 with an increase of 2.7 per cent in visitor spend. Nearly 21 countries are participating at FTE and I am glad the Fiji tourism industry is using this platform to strengthen existing partnerships. The Fiji Rugby team which won the Olympic gold in Rio (the country’s first) will be visiting FTE to interact with some delegates. They are a fine example of working together as a team to achieve our goals.”
Andre Viljoen, chairman, Tourism Fiji and managing director and CEO, Fiji Airways said, “Tourism is vital to Fiji’s economy. 2016 was a record year for visitor arrivals. Our target is to reach FJD 2.2 billion in 2021 and for this we have a strategy in.place. Fiji Airways will soon be flying directly to Adelaide and other cities in Australia and we expect that the recent agreement with Indian carrier, Jet Airways will connect a lot of Indian cities to Fiji and increase tourism numbers.”