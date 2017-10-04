FCM Connect, next gen tech suite launched

A streamlined travel programme to provide a better and more efficient business travel experience has been launched by FCM Travel Solutions to ensure that travellers, bookers and managers have greater connectivity. FCM Connect is an integrated global technology platform which gives clients access to multiple tools that deliver on their travel programme. “We believe technology should move our customers forward, and the next generation release of our technology offering, FCM Connect, is designed to do just that,” said Marcus Eklund, global brand leader, FCM Travel Solutions.
“We’re excited to launch FCM Connect to existing and new customers. Our improved solution has been designed for the modern traveller, booker and programme mManager and addresses their desire to be more connected to the entire booking, travel and management journey. Being better connected helps travellers and bookers feel in control and gives our program managers the visibility they need to elevate their travel programmes,” said Eklund.
At the core of the solution is the FCM Connect HUB; a single-sign-on platform that gives customers one simple connection point to all of FCM’s leading technology tools including Analytics, Approve,
Booking, Secure, Expense and Mobile. HUB is easily customisable for each company in both configuration of tools used and interface design.