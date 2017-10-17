FAITH elects new office bearers

Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) has elected its new team of office bearers. The new team includes chairman Nakul Anand, nominated by Hotel Association of India (HAI); vice chairman Akshay Kumar, nominated by Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), honorary secretary Subhash Goyal, nominated by Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), and treasurer Garish Oberoi, nominated by Federation of Hotels & Association of India (FHRAI).
The annual general meeting also recommended creation of an additional position of the vice chairman. Sunil Kumar, nominated by Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has stepped into this role. All the five positions have been unanimously elected by the FAITH board. Aashish Gupta continues as the consulting CEO of FAITH.