Ezeego1 introduces B2B travel portal in North East

Online travel company Ezeego1 has introduced a B2B web portal for leading travel agents in North East India, designed to offer travel solutions and promote their offerings.
Commenting on this, Neelu Singh, CEO and director, Ezeego1, said, “We see strong potential in North East India, that is set to witness rapid progress in the travel and tourism industry. The advanced portal aims to support the need of the growing client base of travel agents and tour operators in North Eastern cities of India. As a leading travel solutions provider, Ezeego1’s advanced portal will give travel agents access to our strong distribution network and technological expertise to market their products and expand their travel business.”
The portal’s characteristics assign agents with unique login credentials and allow them to sell their products to customers with their own branding. Further, it enables agents with flexibility through GDS and LCC integration as they can access schedule, fares and make flight and hotel bookings instantly. The ‘Hold option’ feature allows agents to book flights in advance, lock-in the flight fares for a specific time period while they confirm the bookings with the customer. Additionally, travel agents will get access to 5,00,000 hotels worldwide, can review and choose hotels based on suppliers and deals.
The B2B portal was introduced at an event in Guwahati.