Ezeego1 extends global B2B reach to the Middle East

Online travel marketplace Ezeego1 has announced its foray into the Middle East market with an aim to expand its global footprint in the B2B travel space. The company’s Dubai unit will serve as the headquarter and global base for strengthening its presence across markets in Africa and the Middle East. Ezeego1 will enable and distribute comprehensive content of hotels, holidays, activities, cruises, cars and travel insurance through its B2B online travel portal agent ezeego1.ae.
Travel agents, tour operators, retail and wholesale agents and destination management companies partnering with Ezeego1 can access millions of travel products on the online booking tool, avail flexible payment and settlement options, multi-currency support, customised technology and 24×7 customer support across geographies.
Speaking at the launch, Neelu Singh, CEO and director, Ezeego1, said, “The Middle East is a promising market for us. With changing market needs and preferences, we believe that our global reach and technological know-how combined well with the local expertise of the travel providers can address the growing demand of inbound and outbound travel in the region. Extension of our rich B2B presence to this region will support the need of the growing client base of travel partners by providing solutions in the area of marketing, inventory management and dynamic pricing to achieve sustainable profit margins.”
She added, “Our partnership with travel providers in the Middle East will help Ezeego1 further strengthen its global network and ensure access to some of the fastest growing travel markets in the region.”
The company will also work closely with travel partners and tourism boards to enhance the position of Middle East as the premiere leisure destination to markets like Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe.