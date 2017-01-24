Ezeego1 expands presence in Western India

Online travel portal Ezeego1 has launched a new franchise store in Surat, Gujarat. The outlet will provide services like flight tickets, hotel accommodation, car rentals, holiday packages, rail, cruise, bus, sightseeing, visa and insurance, both online and offline.
Neelu Singh, director and CEO, Ezeego1, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our franchisee owned and operated in Surat, an important source market for several destinations. Rising disposable income and growing travel aspirations have increased the travel appetite of people in Tier II and Tier III markets.
Considering that a large number of travellers contributing to the domestic and international travel market are from Gujarat, there is immense opportunity to tap and gain a stronghold in this market. We also plan to expand our franchise network to other cities in West India, for deeper market penetration.”
Ezeego1 will provide the franchisee with marketing, technical and store development support.