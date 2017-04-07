Ethiopian to launch A350 between Mumbai and Addis Ababa

Ethiopian Airlines has announced the launch of Africa’s first Ethiopian Airbus A350-900 XWB on the Addis Ababa – Mumbai route during this month, with twice daily non-stop services between Mumbai and Addis Ababa and onward connections to over 50 destinations on Ethiopian’s intra African network.
The aircraft will feature new interiors, high-definition touch screen, personal monitors with a higher selection of movies, wider seats and windows, the lowest twin-engine noise level, advanced air conditioning, and full LED mood lighting.
Tadesse Tilahun, regional director, Indian sub-continent, Ethiopian Airlines, said, “The A350 is a game changing fleet that has proven exceptional levels of luxury and reliability for a totally unique passenger experience. We are glad to be the first airline to serve our Indian customers with this latest aircraft from Mumbai.”
Currently the airline operates 28 weekly passenger flights to Mumbai and Delhi and has recently started weekly freighter operation to Ahmedabad, Ethiopian’s fifth cargo destination in India.
Ethiopian has been the first in Africa to own and operate the A350 in African skies. Among a total of 14 orders, the airline currently has three of them in operation.