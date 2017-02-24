Dwarka’s pilgrimage circuit gets govt nod

The Centre has approved development of six-km-long circuit in the pilgrimage district of Dwarka in Gujarat under a central scheme.
To be developed at a cost of INR 16.27 crore, the ‘Bet Dwarka Darshan Circuit’ will connect Dwarkadish Haveli and Hanuman Dandi in Dwarka.
Two important water bodies – Ranchod Talav and Shankhudhar Lake – are also situated along the circuit.
The Centre had launched in January 2015 the Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) scheme which pertains to heritage related infrastructure development in 12 cities, including Dwarka, at a total cost of INR 500 crore.
So far, projects with an investment of INR 420 crore have been approved for the 12 selected cities.
(PTI)