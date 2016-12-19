Dubai Parks and Resorts officially opens with grand spectacle

The Middle East’s largest integrated theme park destination has been officially unaugurated under the patronage of H H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.
This marks the official inauguration of three theme parks – the much talked about Bollywood Parks Dubai, Motiongate Dubai (a collaboration between Columbia Pictures, DreamWorks and Lionsgate), and Legoland Dubai. The grand festivities that marked the opening was attended by more than 1,500 global media, along with leading dignitaries and from the region.
Earlier addressing a press conference, Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of DXB Entertainments PJSC, the owner of Dubai Parks and Resorts said, “We celebrate the opening of the entertainment landmark of the Middle East. Dubai has always dazzled the world with its creativity and limitless ambition. Dubai Parks and Resorts has the best of the East and the West. This vast desert has become a destination that everyone looks at with pride.”
Remarking that the project started with a vision, he stated that the project has the support and encouragement of H H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Nuaimi mentioned that Dubai Parks and Resorts is a legacy that will be there for many years. “It is a legacy for residents and tourists who will come here again and again,” he stated.
A highlight of the inauguration were the 200 children invited to attend the event in cooperation with the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation and the Make A Wish Foundation. The spectacular inauguration was held in a specially built arena over the river at Riverland Dubai. It showcased each of its three theme parks in a special show involving the dancers and actors from the parks’ entertainment team. The show also featured a live performance of the Dubai Parks and Resorts official theme song, “All the Wonders of the Universe”, by academy award winning composer Alan Menken. The finale lit up the sky above the 30.6 million square feet destination with a pyrotechnic spectacular.