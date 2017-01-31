Delhi, Boston first to be served with Lufthansa’s new A350-900

The A350-900, considered the most advanced and most environmentally-friendly long-haul aircraft in the world, has joined the Lufthansa fleet. Lufthansa will be stationing the first 10 Airbus A350-900 aircraft in Munich as of February 2017. The first destinations served will be Delhi and Boston.
Passengers will have the option of making a selection from the on-board programme from home before setting off and adding their favourite items to a playlist, with the Lufthansa Companion App. The on-board programme is available up to six weeks in advance.
Once on board, passengers can synchronise their favourite playlist with the screen in front of the seat, and there is also the option to use the own mobile device as a second screen. During the flight, passengers can then choose something to watch from their favorites list, and at the same time call up flight information, go on social media websites via FlyNet, do online shopping in the WorldShop, or find out a few things about the destination they are heading for.
The app is available now and can be downloaded from Google Play Store. The app will also soon be available in the Apple iTunes Store.
There is currently a choice of 100 movies, 200 TV programmes, an audio program with CDs, playlists and audio books, games, and a children’s section with different films and music. Current news and sports reports from live TV channels can also be accessed via the seat screen or via the free FlyNet portal.
The flight information on offer also gives passengers an opportunity to try out a digital travel experience in 3D. New interactive options will make it possible to see the flight route in advance and to call up various different flight views.
The A350-900 also offers further improvements to comfort and convenience with larger screens for passengers in all classes. The user interface in the latest design provides passengers with a choice of 10 different languages.
The aircraft can carry 293 passengers – 48 in business class, 21 in premium economy and 224 in economy class. The A350-900 uses 25 per cent less kerosene, produces 25 per cent fewer emissions and is quieter on take-off than comparable types of aircraft.