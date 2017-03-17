Delhi Airport to get driverless metro for transit

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will have a driverless metro which will help travellers transit from one terminal to another. The Automated People Mover (APM) is expected to be made available by 2020 as per the recommendation of Master Plan 2016, informed minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
The design, project cost and other details have been finalised.
Delhi International Airport, the GMR-led joint venture consortium which manages IGI, has already taken steps to explore all technical possibilities with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Sinha said.
“The total length of the proposed APM alignment is 5.5 km, out of which, 1.5 km is underground and four km is elevated,” added Sinha.
This service is expected bring IGI on a par with some of the airports across the world, such as Hong Kong, Changi Paris, Munich, London, which also provide this facility.
(PTI)