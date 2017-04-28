Deccan Odyssey to undergo refurbishment for next season

Luxury train Deccan Odyssey will undergo refurbishment before the beginning of the new season in October. It will also undergo an overhaul wherein pneumatic suspension system will be installed in order to make the ride more comfortable. In keeping with the latest technology, biodegradable toilets will be installed thereby bringing in a facelift for the train, as announced by Arup Sen, director – special projects, Cox & Kings (the operator of Deccan Odyssey). These announcements were made whilst the palatial train was stationed at the Durgapura Station, Jaipur from April 24 to 25, for international tour operators.
Unveiling initiatives, Sen stated, “Deccan Odyssey assures unique and unforgettable experiences to all. We are also delighted to welcome companies to explore unique incentive programmes with us. We are working on shorter and compact journeys for the domestic tourists to come and experience the majesty as well.”
As international tourists from the UK, US, Australia, Germany and South Africa continue to explore India royally onboard the Deccan Odyssey, the train journeys are said to be in demand by the domestic tourists.
Deccan Odyssey consists of 21 luxury coaches and is also home to four Presidential Suites. The two gourmet restaurants, Waavar and Utsav on board offer local specialities of each of the states on the train’s itineraries. These are supplemented by a full bar, a lounge, spa and a beauty salon.
In another announcement, Cox & Kings has introduced ‘Mediate in the mountains’ packages wherein travellers can learn ancient yoga, breathing and meditation techniques in the lap of the Himalayas with Era Trivedi, a renowned master of Yoga. Travellers can also enjoy lunch with monks at an ancient monastery. The tour will take travellers to explore the old city of Leh and Thiksey Monastery, Wari La Pass, Maitrayee Budha, Stok Palace and Stok Village.