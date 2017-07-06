Czech Republic visa centres open in Chandigarh and Jalandhar

The Embassy of the Czech Republic and VFS Global have inaugurated the 15th and 16th Czech Republic visa application centres in Chandigarh and Jalandhar respectively. The centre in Chandigarh was inaugurated by HE Milan Hovorka, ambassador of the Czech Republic in India. At the launch, Hovorka said, “The launch of the Czech Republic visa application centre in Chandigarh reflects the country’s genuine commitment to provide for the growing demands of visas to the country among Indian tourists, business and culture. As a result of this policy, the Czech Republic has emerged as one of the preferred European destinations for Indian tourists.”
Vinay Malhotra, chief operating officer – Middle East and South Asia, VFS Global, said, “Outbound traffic from India is constantly growing, and the Czech Republic in particular is rapidly gaining popularity as a preferred tourist destination among Indian travel enthusiasts. With North India being a large source market for travel to Europe, the new centres will help enhance the visa services network for the Czech Republic visa applicants in the region.”
VFS Global also operates as the official representative of the Czech Tourist Authority – Czech Tourism, in India since November 2016.
Besides Chandigarh and Jalandhar, other cities where applicants can submit visa applications for the Czech Republic include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Puducherry, Thiruvananthapuram and Pune.