CWT launches business travel solution for SMEs in India

Global travel management company Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT) has launched ‘CWT For You’, a business travel solution specially designed for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India. “Indian SMEs and start-ups have seen tremendous growth in recent years, with many expanding nationwide and some even venturing into international markets. Yet most of these companies have very little control over what they spend on business travel – a significant chunk of their total spend,” said Geeta Jain, CEO – India, CWT.
With no minimum spend threshold or applicable transaction fees, this new service is available through a web-based registration and is focused on giving SMEs access to some of the benefits of managed travel that larger corporations enjoy. It is estimated that India has close to 50 million SMEs, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the country’s GDP.
Aimed at companies without a managed travel programme, ‘CWT For You’ is available both as a mobile app and an online booking tool, providing SMEs with user-friendly and cost-effective self servicing solution for their business travel needs.
“CWT For You offers SMEs a cost-effective business travel solution by including the essential components of managed travel, without certain added services required by organisations with global travel programmes or high travel volumes. This has allowed us to give these growing businesses unprecedented access to our global negotiating and buying power along with our award winning products and services,” Jain commented.
‘CWT For You’ gives SMEs access to CWT’s specially negotiated airfares and hotel rates, as well as added benefits like in-flight meals, preferred seat selection, flight changes and cancellations at no extra charge on various low-cost carriers. Typically these benefits can add up to close to 20 per cent of the ticket price.
By showing travellers the lowest fares with a single click, it saves time and effort of shopping around for the best airfares and hotel rates. The mobile app and OBT also save travellers’ time spent searching for visas and travel insurance by redirecting them to the appropriate websites. Travellers booking complex itineraries with multiple destinations can receive web chat or phone support from CWT’s travel counsellors.
SMEs who use this solution will also have access to CWT AnalytIQs business intelligence tool, which is used by close to 10,000 companies around the world, including many Fortune 500 companies. CWT AnalytIQs provides real time data allowing companies to monitor their overall travel spend and discover savings opportunities. The tool also enables companies to track all their travellers who are on the road, making it easier to reach them in case of an emergency.