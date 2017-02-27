Cutting Edge becomes exclusive sales agent for FIFA World Cup Russia Official Hospitality Programme in India

Match Hospitality has announced Cutting Edge Events as the exclusive sales agent in India for the sales of the Official Hospitality Programme of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017. The announcement was made at an event organised at JW Marriot Hotel in New Delhi.
Cutting Edge Events, a boutique travel management company, had been earlier appointed as participating tour operator for 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa, and hospitality sales agent for FIFA World Cup 2014 Brazil.
Cutting Edge has also been the official travel agent for the ICC Cricket World Cups since 2003, ICC Twenty20 World Cup from 2007 to 2016, as well as for Champions Trophy from 2006 to 2017.
Match Hospitality has the exclusive rights of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Official Hospitality Programme that includes the official rights to promote, sell the official commercial hospitality packages either directly or through a global network of sales agents.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Official Hospitality Programme offers various levels of hospitality products designed to offer different service levels and benefits. The multi-product offering include Tsarsky Lounge, gourmet cuisine, luxury-brand drinks service, Match Private Suite, Match Club Hospitality Package, Match Business, Match Pavilion among more.
Team Specific Series (TSS) offers guaranteed tickets at every step of FIFA World Cup 2018. Packages are available as TSS 1, TSS 3, TSS 4 and TSS 5. Whereas, the Bolshaya Series offers only 20 available for purchase. The package ensures premium access to 19 matches at Moscow’s Luzhniki and Spartak Stadium and St Petersburg.
The Venue Series is vailable in all 12 stadiums. The series allows access to all the matches in the stadium – applicable on Match Private Suite, Business, Pavilion and Club Hospitality.
Final Round Series offers an exclusive chance to reserve seat at the final game. One can choose to watch the matches including the semi-finals and finals.
Match Hospitality had successfully operated the FIFA Commercial Hospitality Programmes for the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa and more recently, the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, where over 290,000 commercial hospitality packages were sold, surpassing the previous largest hospitality programme in the international sports events.
Jaime Byrom, executive chairman, Match Hospitality, said, “We feel a tremendous sense of pride in the product range offered by Match Hospitality as FIFA’s official hospitality rights holder for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. And we know that Cutting Edge is our best partner to open the door to an Indian travel market ready for the extraordinary experiences promised by this exceptional FIFA World Cup environment.”
Mayank Khandwala, president, Cutting Edge, added, “Cutting Edge is honoured and privileged to act as the exclusive sales agent of Match Hospitality in India for the sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Official Hospitality Programme in India and continuing to build on our ongoing association with Match Hospitality, following on from the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa and the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil. Cutting Edge has pledged to bring sports fans in India closer to the most coveted football competition in the world by providing fans with a unique opportunity to purchase ticket-inclusive hospitality packages to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as well as offering a comprehensive range of travel packages including accommodation, transportation, and sightseeing.”
Pascal Portes, chief operating officer, Match Hospitality, said, “India represents one of the most significant territories within our overall strategic sales operations for the FIFA Hospitality Programme. The size and potential of this market is such that we are extremely optimistic about the sales potential for our hospitality programme in 2018. We believe that the track record and caliber of Cutting Edge leaves them ideally positioned to market our exciting range of hospitality packages in India and they will no doubt carry on the excellent work that has been done in developing the awareness and appetite for corporate sports hospitality.”
Dimple Gandhi, director, Cutting Edge, added, “For Cutting Edge to be appointed as the exclusive sales agent of Match Hospitality in India for the sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Official Hospitality Programme is like the realisation of a long drawn dream. Cutting Edge is one of the very few companies in India with a niche in sports tourism. We take great pride in stating that Cutting Edge is the only Indian Travel company to be invited to be an active member of ISTAA (membership for the same is only by invite).”