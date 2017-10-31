CSIA welcomes KLM’s Mumbai-Amsterdam service

In a move to further enhance connectivity, GVK’s Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), the company that operates Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), has welcomed Dutch carrier – KLM, Mumbai and Amsterdam services. The airline will be operating 294-seater Boeing 787-9 aircraft with 30 World Business class, 45 Economy Comfort Class and 219 Economy Class. The flights will operate thrice a week.
Earlier, Mumbai and Amsterdam route was served with daily services offered by Jet Airways. Now along with KLM, Mumbai-Amsterdam route will be served with a total of 10 services per week.
Last week, CSIA welcomed Thai Smile’s maiden flight on the Mumbai-Bangkok route, the second airline after Thai Lion to start services on the sector within a month.
Mumbai International Airport serves as a key gateway to India and has 52 airlines operating to 100 destinations from the city to various parts of India and the World. In FY 2017, CSIA, Mumbai welcomed 45.2 million air travellers (12.4 million international passengers) registering an annual growth of eight per cent.