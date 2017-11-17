Cox & Kings opens its first Holiday Club store in Mumbai

Cox & Kings has opened its first Holiday Club store in Mumbai to cater to the increasing demand for holiday products. The centre, located at Dadar in Mumbai, will cater to the discerning clientele located in the region. The Holiday Club store aims to attract a diverse set of customers through offers and customised solutions, and will offer a range of domestic and international holiday packages. Also, in keeping with recent travel trends, the company has forayed into niche segments such as Enable Travel for the physically challenged, Trip 360 for adventure enthusiasts and Getaway Goddess for the women-only travel segment. The store will market and sell these packages as well.
Karan Anand, head, relationships, Cox & Kings, said, “Central Mumbai is now the hub of retail activity and our Holiday Club store is perfectly positioned to engage with customers on a one-on-one basis, as they seek personal engagement in making sure they have a memorable holiday.”
The Holiday Club stores will complement the existing points of sales that Cox & Kings has in Mumbai and the aim is to be present where the customer would most likely shop. This is the fourth Holiday Club store in India. The other three stores are located in New Delhi.