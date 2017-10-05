Cox & Kings’ Karan Anand honoured by French Govt

Karan Anand, Head – Relationships and Supplier Management, Cox & Kings, was conferred the prestigious Gold Medal for Tourism (Médaille d’Or du Tourisme) by the French government during a special ceremony hosted at the French Consulate in Mumbai. This is the first ever Gold Medal given by the French government to an Indian in the tourism industry. Anand was awarded the highly coveted gold medal by Yves Perrin, consul general of France in Mumbai, for his pioneering contribution in promoting France in India.
On presenting the medal, Perrin said, “We are pleased to give the gold medal to Karan Anand for his efforts in strengthening touristic ties between our two countries. As the consul general of France, I would like thank him for his distinguished work towards the promotion of France as a prime tourist destination.”
France has always been an aspirational destination for the savvy Indian traveller and Cox & Kings has been the pioneers in opening up attractions and destinations to suit the Indian traveller. Among the notable achievements, the leading travel group has been the first ones to serve Indian cuisine at the Lido, facilitate exclusive tie-up with the Grevin Wax Museum, introduce Parc Asterix—the amusement park, opened Bordeaux for wine tours and successfully open the Charmonix Mont Blanc region to the Indian market. Anand in his advisory role with Atout France has consistently played a key role in advising the French tourism industry on the dynamics of the Indian market and to harness the potential that lay in store.
The Gold Medal for Tourism (Médaille d’Or du Tourisme) recognises individuals, whether French or non-French, who have contributed effectively to the development of tourism and related activities through their voluntary contribution or professional value and in strengthening bilateral relations.