Cover-More becomes official travel partner for Arsenal Football Club

Arsenal Football Club has announced Cover-More, one of India’s leading travel insurance providers, as its Official Travel Insurance Partner. The partnership will run for three seasons. Cover-More Group, parent of TrawellTag Cover-More, is a global specialist and integrated travel insurance and medical assistance provider operating in 14 countries including India, New Zealand, UK, Australia, China and the USA, where the group owns Travelex Insurance Services. From December 2017, Cover-More will create Arsenal travel insurance, car-hire insurance and match ticket cancellation insurance solutions for fans attending and travelling to games throughout the season, as well as insurance packages that cover the club’s pre-season tours.
Mike Emmett, CEO, Cover-More, said, “We aim to protect the individual Arsenal fan experience when they want to go to a game, whether they’re travelling from Islington or India, Sydney or San Francisco. We will employ technology to customise our proposition for each fan and use geo-location to offer them meaningful types of protection products. Examples are a ticket-protection product that also rewards fans if the team wins on the field or switch-on-switch-off travel insurance products for diehard Gunners fans whether they live within or outside the UK. Arsenal Football Club has thrived on a pioneering and innovative spirit throughout their 125 years in existence. They make their fans proud wherever they are in the world and it is that focus on innovation, the fan experience and their loyal worldwide following that makes this an exciting partnership for Cover-More.”
Dev Karvat, CEO, TrawellTag Cover-More Group, said that Arsenal is one of the world’s leading and most supported football clubs with millions of fans worldwide and in India. He said that Arsenal Mumbai Supporters’ Club was the first Arsenal Supporters’ Club in India to be officially recognised by Arsenal FC in 2008. “This is an exciting partnership for TrawellTag Cover-More in India and globally, and we are thrilled to be associated such a historic and iconic brand like Arsenal,” Karvat said.
The partnership will help Cover-More, which is part of the Zurich Insurance Group, to build global brand awareness by promoting its services through the club’s digital platforms, on pitchside LED branding and post-match interview backdrops within Emirates Stadium. Cover-More will also become an official partner of the club’s increasingly popular Emirates Stadium Tour experience, which currently welcomes 250,000 visitors per year.