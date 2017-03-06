Chandigarh hosts ‘Destination North East’ 2017

Chandigarh is hosting a three-day-long ‘Destination North East’ 2017 event from tomorrow, aimed at showcasing North East as a potential destination for investment. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The event will see round table discussions and exhibition stalls showcasing various features of the North East region in order to attract investments in tourism, skill development, food processing, handlooms and handicrafts, rural livelihoods, entrepreneurship and microfinance, horticulture and floriculture, medicinal and aromatic plants, organic farming and bamboo development, said a PHD Chamber release.
The Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jitendra Singh has inaugurated three-day event.
S N Pradhan, joint secretary, DoNER, informed that North East region (NER) consists of eight per cent of country’s total geographical area and four per cent of country’s population.
“The objective of Destination North East, 2017 is to showcase North East as a potential destination for investment and highlight the rich cultural heritage, traditions and customs of the region. The main theme of this year’s festival is to highlight the use of appropriate technologies in all sectors of development for NER. The office of principal scientific advisor to Government of India and Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) are participating this year,” said Pradhan.
Destination North East is held as a calendar event every year and Chandigarh is the first place, outside Delhi, to organise the event.
(PTI)