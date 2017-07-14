Cathay Pacific introduces chat bot ‘Vera’

Cathay Pacific has introduced chat bot Vera – a virtual assistant to address all queries on baggage allowance or extra baggage charges on Cathay Pacific or Cathay Dragon flights. It will assist customers with queries related to check-in and cabin baggage allowance, items permitted to carry, special baggage pieces like musical instruments, etc. Vera will also facilitate smooth handling of all enquiries pertaining to baggage allowance. This facility is available 24×7 on the Cathay Pacific mobile application and website.
Rajesh Menon, regional sales and marketing manager – South Asia, Cathay Pacific Airways, said, “Baggage allowance is an important aspect for passengers. This is one such endeavour to share precise and clear information to with our customers, so there is no ambiguity. This initiative will give our customers a 24×7 access to seek immediate clarity on their queries. While baggage allowance is the first step, we look forward to implement this feature across the entire bookings process.”
Cathay Pacific Airways and Cathay Dragon currently operate 48 weekly departures from six cities in India to Hong Kong. This includes 10 flights a week from Mumbai, 14 flights from Delhi, daily flights from Chennai and four weekly flights from Hyderabad to Hong Kong. Whereas sister airline Cathay Dragon operates daily flights from Bengaluru and six weekly flights from Kolkata to Hong Kong.