Cathay Pacific Group to roll out inflight Wi-Fi across its wide-body fleet

The Cathay Pacific Group will introduce high-speed Wi-Fi to its Boeing 777 and Airbus A330 fleets from mid-2018, in response to its customers’ growing demand for inflight connectivity. This follows the introduction of broadband services to its Airbus A350-900 aircraft.
Paul Loo, chief customer and commercial officer, Cathay Pacific, said, “We have been listening to our customers who have told us that staying connected inflight is important to them. Our passengers will soon be able to not only roam around the cabin when the fasten seat belt sign comes off – the whole internet awaits at 35,000 feet. We envisage that by 2020, all of our wide-body aircraft will have inflight connectivity capabilities. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for us to provide more innovative experiences for our customers.”
Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon will be the first major carriers in Asia to adopt Gogo’s 2Ku satellite-based broadband inflight connectivity technology. It will be installed on the airlines’ Boeing 777 and Airbus A330 aircraft.
“Our goal is to allow our customers to be connected anytime and anywhere – and this agreement with Gogo is a huge step in enabling us to deliver this,” added Loo.