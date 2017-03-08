Cabinet gives nod to development of 50 unserved airports

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal for revival of 50 unserved/under-served airports/airstrips of the state governments, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and civil enclaves in three financial years, starting from 2017-18.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be INR 4500 crore. A total of 15 airports/airstrips each would be revived during 2017-18 and 2018-19 each while 20 airports/airstrips would be revived during 2019-20.
As an outcome of the approval, small cities will be connected on commencement of operation of flights to under-served/unserved airports. It is further expected to boost the economic development in these areas as well as surrounding areas in terms of job creation and related infrastructure development.
The revival will be demand driven, depending upon firm commitment from airline operators as well as from the state governments for providing various concessions as airports will be developed without insisting on financial viability.
The announcement for making adequate provisions for revival of unserved and underserved airports was made by finance minister Arun Jaitley in Union Budget 2016-17.