Brussels Airlines launches Mumbai-Brussels direct flight

Belgium’s leading airline Brussels Airlines has launched a five-weekly direct flight between Mumbai and Brussels. The inaugural flight SN601 landed at Mumbai Airport in the late hours of March 30. Since one year ago, there was no longer a direct connection by air between India and Belgium.
The flight schedule consists of daytime flights to Mumbai on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The flights depart in the morning and arrive late in the evening in Mumbai. Flights leave Mumbai on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday night and arrive in Brussels early the next morning.
The Mumbai-Brussels flight schedule is expected to allow seamless connections to many European, African and American destinations in the Brussels Airlines network, like London Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Bristol, Geneva, Paris, Lyon, Toulouse, Stockholm, Milan, Madrid and the intercontinental flights to New York, Toronto, Washington and 19 African destinations.
“Our new service received a warm welcome here in the India market. We see very encouraging booking results for travel to Belgium and many destinations beyond Brussels like Canada, the US, the UK, Spain, France and several African destinations,” said Patrick Roofthooft, director – India and commercial development, Brussels Airlines.
The airline has also hired Indian cabin crew members to cater to the needs of their Indian guests on the Mumbai flights. On board Brussels Airlines’ Airbus A330, customers have the choice between Business Class, Economy Privilege or Economy Class.