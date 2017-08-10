Brussels Airlines increases frequency to Mumbai

Six months after the launch of Brussels Airlines’ first connection to India, the airline has increased its flight offer to Mumbai. As from the winter season, Mumbai will be directly connected to Brussels Airport six times instead of the earlier five times per week. This winter, Brussels Airlines will operate 10 long haul aircraft for its intercontinental flights to 21 destinations in Africa, North America and India, adding one plane and one destination compared to last year.
Since the first flight took off on March 30 this year, Brussels Airlines welcomed over 37,000 passengers on its flights to and from Mumbai. Following the high demand, Brussels Airlines has added one weekly flight to its Mumbai schedule. As from the winter season, starting on October 29, the airline will fly six times per week to and from Mumbai, adding more than 500 seats to its Mumbai-Brussels offer. In the winter season, flights to Mumbai will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday (new) and Sunday. The flights from Mumbai to Brussels depart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (new).