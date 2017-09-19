BLS International signs second contract with Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for Saudi Arabia

BLS International Services has signed another contract with Embassy of Afghanistan for Saudi Arabia. This is the second contract signed recently. Under this partnership, BLS International will be providing consular services through registration of Afghan citizens in Saudi Arabia. According to the contract, BLS international will open registration centres in Saudi Arabia for The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The company will be processing about 200,000 applications through mobile centre for registration apart from registration centres in the region.
While signing the contract, Afghanistan Ambassador in Saudi Arabia, H E Sayed Jalal Karim said, “We are looking forward to benefit from the experience and expertise of BLS to give the best service to our citizens in Saudi Arabia and finish the registration process in the shortest time as per the contract.”
Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International Services, said, “Our win will ensure applicants enjoy a service with quality, faster processing and world-class convenience. We have tried to bring convenience through mobile centers which are a landmark achievement. Our relationship has been strengthened with Islamic Republic of Afghanistan with this second contract.”
With this contract, the registered citizens can exercise a wide range of rights such as the one to property, privacy, freedom of movement and obtaining passport, person’s eligibility to vote and free choice of place of residence, as well as access to social services like education, healthcare and retirement pension.