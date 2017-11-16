BLS International signs contract with Algerian embassy in India

BLS International Services has signed a contract with Embassy of the People’s Republic of Algeria in India. Under this partnership, BLS International will be providing visa outsourcing and consular services to the embassy through five visa application and attestation centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Trivandrum.
BLS international is accredited to facilitate Algerian visa processing in India from submission of applications to collection of visas along with attestation services.
Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International Services, said, “We at BLS cherish the progressive relations with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of Algeria and are delighted to have been chosen to provide consular services to them in India. It has been our endeavour to always provide state-of the-art services to our clients by creating value for our stakeholders.”
Algerian ambassador in India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal, Hamza Yahia-Cherif said, “We are pleased to have partnered with BLS International for facilitating Algeria visa processing in India. We hope this association to be fruitful and that it will further strengthen the Algerian-Indian relationship in future.”
BLS International also aims to provide advance value added services like door-stop delivery / courier facility of passports, SMS, assistance in filling visa application forms, printing and photocopying at the premises.