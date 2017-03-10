BLS International launches Spanish visa centre in Chennai

BLS International has announced the opening of its first Spanish visa application centre in Chennai. After winning the global contract from the Government of Spain in December, 2016, this is the third Spanish visa application centre in India, after New Delhi and Mumbai. The company currently operates 78 Spain visa application centres spread across 37 countries.
Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International Services, said, “We aim to revolutionise the Spanish visa application experience and the newly launched center in Chennai is yet another milestone. Since the commencement of the operations on December 19, 2016, we have processed in excess of 200 applications per day across India and we expect the numbers to grow by 20 per cent this year. With the opening of new centres in India, it will further strengthen ties with the South market for both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and BLS International. We are looking at processing approximately 1.8 million applications annually through our global network.”
With PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Spain this May to boost strategic and investment partnership, these centres are expected to help grow the India-Spain partnership, and increase tourism in Spain.
BLS International had partnered with Spain MAEC (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation) in December 2016, marking its entry into the Schengen market. Under a five-year contract, which is worth 175 million Euros, BLS international targets to open 129 Spanish visa application centres in 45 countries.