Bengaluru airport commissions 2 rapid exit taxiways

Airlines can now add more flights from the Bengaluru airport with the commissioning of two rapid exit taxiways (RETs), which will increase aircraft movement capacity to 38 per hour from 34 movements per hour at present. The runway upgradation work at the Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru, which included construction of two additional RETs, has been completed and the taxiways are set to be commissioned. Bangalore International Airport (BIAL), a joint venture company, runs the Bangalore International Airport. Canadian NRI businessman Prem Watsa’s Fairfax group now has around 48 per cent stake in BIAL.
Apart from Fairfax, Siemens Project Ventures, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation are the other stakeholders in the JV airport. With the addition of the two RETs, the per hour flight handling capacity at the runway increases to 38 as against 34 now, BIAL said in the release, adding that it will progressively be scaled up to 44 movements per hour.
The runway upgradation work had commenced in February this year to cater to the growing air traffic at the Bengaluru airport. The upgradation work was carried out in a phased manner in certain parts, involving closure of the runway, and in other parts, partial closure of facilities without any impact on airport operations, it said. BIAL has taken into view the long-term benefit of increased capacity for the upcoming seasons till the second runway becomes available, which is expected to be functional by September 2019.