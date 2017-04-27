Belgium opens consulate in GIFT City, Gujarat

Belgium has opened an honorary consulate at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). It is the first country to have opened such an office at GIFT City. This is in addition to Belgium’s embassy in Delhi, two consulate general in Mumbai and Chennai and an honorary consulate in Kolkata.
The opening of the consulate general assumes significance, given that many from Gujarat are engaged in diamond trade in Antwerp in Belgium.
Belgium has expanded its diplomatic representation in India with this consulate in Gandhinagar, GIFT City said in a statement.
“With this office, we will be able to deepen bilateral relations between our country and Gujarat,” said Pieter De Crem, Belgian Secretary of State for Foreign Trade, during the opening.