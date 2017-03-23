Belgian ambassador hails Assam’s tourism potential

Belgian ambassador to India Jan Luykx has hailed the tourism potential of Assam and said it could be used to strengthen the relation of the people of both sides. Appreciating the tourism potential of the state, the ambassador said it could be used to facilitate people to people contact between the two demographies.
He made the statement when he called on Assam’s governor Banwarilal Purohit and discussed with him various sectors, including inland water transport and river port development.
As the governor cited several other sectors which might be explored, the envoy said he would request industrialists of his country to invest in Assam.
A delegation of investors is most likely to visit an investment summit in the country, he said.
The governor said that it would be a pleasure if the King Philippe of Belgium could get time out for Assam during his proposed visit to India.
(PTI)