BCAS has given nod to e-boarding at airports: Jayant Sinha

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has approved e-boarding facility that will help domestic fliers at airports reduce waiting time for baggage check-in and security clearance.
“BCAS has accorded approval for e-boarding on the basis of successful trial run conducted at Hyderabad airport,” Minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha told the Rajya Sabha.
An advisory to airports operating under public private partnerships (PPP) for e-boarding has also been issued.
After implementing the project on pilot basis in April, 2015 for three months, the GMR group-run Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on December 28 last year, became the first airport in the country to offer e-boarding facility to domestic fliers.
The e-boarding facility covers all boarding processes right from entry into the terminal building, check-in, security checks, boarding gate and boarding bridge check before entering the aircraft.
With the implementation of e-boarding facility, a domestic passenger at RGIA needs only a mobile e-boarding card and his Aadhaar number to gain entry into the airport.