Aviation agreement with Georgia, MoU with France gets govt nod

The Union Cabinet has approved an Air Services Agreement (ASA) between India and Georgia, and an MoU with France on technical co-operation in civil aviation. The ASA is based on latest International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) template, keeping in view of developments in civil aviation sector and with an objective to improve the air connectivity between the two countries. Whereas, the MoU between Airports Authority of India (AAI) and its French counterpart, Civil Aviation Authority is said to be beneficial for enhancement of skills and expertise of AAI’s officers.
The India-Georgia ASA, which will help to establish air connectivity between the two countries, makes a provision that both countries shall be entitled to designate one or more airline. Under other provisions, Indian carriers can now operate to any points in Georgia from any points in India. Whereas the carriers of Georgia can establish direct operation to six points namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Goa. Apart from this through-routing flexibility, any intermediate and beyond-point can also be served by the designated carriers of the two countries.
The designated airlines of either country shall have the right to establish offices in the other country for the promotion and sale of air services, and enter into co-operative marketing arrangements with the designated carriers of same party, other party and that of a third party. This is expected to facilitate direct connectivity.