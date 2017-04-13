Aviareps appointed as Budget Car Rental’s India representative

Aviareps has been selected as Budget Car Rental’s sales and marketing representative in India. Under the agreement, Aviareps will run a self-drive information centre which will enable consumers to book Budget for self-drive reservations outside of India. Budget Car Rental was founded in 1958 as a car rental company for the “budget-minded” renter. Today, Budget is present in approximately 3,500 locations in more than 120 countries. Budget offers a vehicles, including a fleet of family-friendly cars, luxury cars and vans.
Sandra Hutchinson, international commercial manager, Avis Budget Group EMEA, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Aviareps on the launch of Budget Car Rental. It is an exciting time for Indian travellers and adding a Budget car to European and worldwide travel itineraries, it will provide the flexibility and enjoyment for a trip to remember. With competitive leisure rates and more than 3,500 locations around the world, Budget is great value and an excellent choice for the international traveller.”
Commenting on the partnership, Joseph Fernandes, general manager, Aviareps India, said, “We are elated to be appointed by Budget Car Rental as its representative in India. They have a global presence and are well-known for rendering value for money. In addition, Self-Drive vacations have seen an upward swing in the recent years; thanks to the growing inclination of Indian travellers who want to experience the freedom of renting a car when travelling overseas.”
Puneet Singh Pesricha, sales manager, Aviareps India, added, “We will work closely with the Indian travel trade to tap the fast-growing outbound self-drive segment.”