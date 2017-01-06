Australia advises citizens travelling to India to use e-payments

Australian government has advised its citizens travelling to India to ensure their trip is planned in such a way so as not to depend on the availability of cash, claiming that some visitors are facing difficulties in exchanging AU$ 100 notes in India after demonetisation.
In the latest advisory issued, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said, “Indian authorities have replaced withdrawn INR 500 and 1,000 notes with new 500 and 2,000 notes slowly entering circulation. Withdrawals from ATMs are subject to a daily limit of INR 4,500 rupees (around AU$ 90), which applies to international bank cards. Expect queues and cash shortages at ATMs and note that many ATMs will not accept cards issued by foreign banks. Foreigners are permitted to exchange foreign currency up to INR 5,000 (around AU$ 100) per week at banks and foreign exchange bureaus.”
It advised travellers to use electronic payments such as bank and credit cards wherever possible.
“Be aware that some travellers have reported difficulties in exchanging 100 dollar notes for local currency in India,” it said. However, the overall advisory of exercising high degree of caution while travelling to India was kept unchanged for the travellers.
(PTI)