Atout France, Destination Globe unveil pictorial look-book

A recent collaboration between Atout France – France Tourism Development Agency, Leading Hotels of the World and bespoke travel company Destination Globe, has resulted in the creation of an exclusive pictorial look-book that showcases France’s premium tourism destinations. Titled ‘Experience France’, the pictorial look-book invites the discerning traveller to discover France’s signature destinations or “Marques Mondiales” such as Alsace, Alpes-Mont Blanc, Biarritz Pays Basques, Burgundy, Brittany, Bordeaux, Côte d’Azur, Corsica, Champagne, Languedoc-Mediterranean, Lyon, Normandy, Provence, Paris, Toulouse-Pyrénées and the Loire Valley, its “poles d’excellence” or areas of expertise that include gastronomy, wine trails, summer in the French Alps and classic nuances of the French savoir-faire; all this coupled with glimpses of legendary French hospitality.
Experience France was unveiled in Mumbai by M Yves Perrin, consul general de France a Mumbai in the presence of a select gathering of guests recently. Sheetal Munshaw, director, Atout France India, said, “We believe that every traveller now is an experiential traveller and is looking for destinations that provide an immersive and authentic sojourn. The appeal of France lies in its versatility; the entire country is a feast for the senses and offers something for everyone, irrespective of their age or interests. Experience France is our attempt to invite the avid traveller to embark on a pictorial discovery of our signature tourism brands that already benefit from global renown and learn more about authentic experiences unique to these destinations. We hope that this endeavour inspires our readers to plan their next experiential sojourn in France.”
Parul Mehta, partner, Destination Globe, added, “Destination Globe is synonymous with exclusivity and a service bespoke to the desires of the most discerning of travellers. We pride ourselves on providing the most personalised care and attention to detail for our clients and create magical memories. I believe that la vie est belle in France. My love for the country and a 25-year-long association with France motivated me to create this look-book. With support from Sheetal Munshaw and her team from Atout France we have curated a pictorial journey of 15 different regions of France that will provide the motivated traveller a choice of a la carte options to choose from for his next visit to France.”