ATOAI team meets Mahesh Sharma

Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) team has met Tourism Minister Dr Mahesh Sharma in his office to personally invite him for its forthcoming convention. Sharma said, “Adventure Tourism is a new growth area and we need to do a lot to promote it.” The team thanked Sharma for supporting the formation of National Task Force for adventure and nature tourism. Sharma assured full support to ATOAI’s 13th annual convention which is being held in Backwaters Ripples Resort, Kumarakom, Kerala from September 18-21.
“The annual convention of ATOAU is a gathering of the most significant and relevant travel companies, tourism boards, government officials, media and leaders – to discuss business and influence policy. The idea is to bring small operators from far flung areas of the state and connecting them with the adventure tourism experts, introducing a day of adventure activities to strengthen the fraternity,” said Swadesh Kumar, president, ATOAI.
The convention will offer structured opportunities for the travel trade and tourism boards to network for business development. These include networking sessions and a buyer-seller expo where companies may take up table space to promote their products and services. “We are excited by the new destination and the buzz it is creating in the fraternity and are enthused by the widening prospects of adventure travel beyond the Himalayan frontiers,” said Rajesh Ojha, convention chairman and secretary, ATOAI.
ATOAI is expecting over 300 participants during the convention.