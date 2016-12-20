Home / Latest Updates / ATOAI elects 2016-18 office bearers, executive committee

ATOAI elects 2016-18 office bearers, executive committee

By ETW Staff-Mumbai on December 20, 2016

Adventure Travel Operators Association of India (ATOAI), at its annual general meeting and elections held at The Park Hotel, New Delhi, has elected the office bearers and executive committee team for next two years unopposed. The elected office bearers will include Capt Swadesh Kumar, MD of Shikhar Travels India, as president; Ajeet Bajaj, MD of Snow Leopard Adventures, as senior vice president; Tejbir Singh Anand, MD of Holiday Moods Adventures, as vice president; Rajesh Ojha, co-founder of Banjara Camps & Retreats, as secretary; and Vaibhav Kala, founder of Aquaterra Adventures, as honorary secretary.

Whereas, the elected executive committee members include:

  • Mohan Tickoo, MD, Kash Venture Travels
  • Sanjay Basu, MD, Far Horizon Tours
  • Vishwas Makhija, MD, India Insight Tours
  • Anirudh Chaoji, MD, Pugmark Eco Tours
  • Shashank Gupta, director, Rucksack Tours
  • Vinayak Koul, director, Snow Lion Expeditions
  • Akshay Kumar (immediate past president), CEO, Mercury Himalayan Exploration

Apart from resolving issues for adventure tourism in the country, ATOAI office bearer team’s main objectives would be to widen its membership base pan-India, making risk assessment for tour operations a priority within the membership, capacity building workshops in first aid/ CPR etc, for adventure guides, staff and for various state tourism departments, educational seminars and FAM tours for members, opening new avenues of new upcoming products under adventure and active tourism and creating pool of trained human resources available to the membership.

Please Wait while comments are loading...