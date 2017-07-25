Apollo Munich launches travel insurance chatbot

Standalone health insurer Apollo Munich has announced the launch of travel insurance chatbot ‘Travel Ninja,’ which will enable its customers to secure their trip in an easier and faster way. Travel Ninja, available 24/7 on Apollo Munich’s website and Facebook Messenger, suggests customers the right travel insurance plan and sum insured, creates a policy proposal for them and gives them a payment link. During the process, Travel Ninja also offers users the option to view details about features and benefits of all available plans. The chatbot enables the end-to-end process of buying a plan and has had close to 1500 interactions in over a month since its rollout. Travel Ninja also offers its customers advice after issuing their policy.
Antony Jacob, CEO, Apollo Munich Health Insurance, said, “In our journey to uncomplicate health insurance, we at Apollo Munich have always focused on providing easy yet exceptional products and services to our customers. Travel Ninja is designed in a way that will boost our customer service quality by offering both speed and accuracy. Now, if a customer realises they need travel insurance even as they are waiting for their flight at the airport, they will not hesitate before buying a plan, as it would just take them five minutes.”
Jacob further added, “With artificial intelligence (AI) being utilised across industries, we are leveraging the benefits of these technological advances in our processes. Gradually, with the help of machine learning, the chatbot will better understand the customer’s intent and behavioural characteristics for being able to offer them a more personalised and helpful experience.”