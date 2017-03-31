Alliance Air links Bhopal to Hyderabad via Jabalpur

Alliance Air will connect Bhopal with Hyderabad via Jabalpur from April 1, while it will stop services to Raipur and Pune from the city, its parent company Air India said.
“Alliance Air will start operating a flight from Bhopal to Hyderabad via Jabalpur from April 1 on all weekdays except Thursdays,” said Vishrut Acharya, area manager – MP and Chattisgarh, Air India.
Alliance Air is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the national carrier that operates on the regional routes.
According to the schedule released by Air India, the flight will take off from Hyderabad at 7 am and reach Bhopal at 9.15 am. The flight will leave Bhopal at 9.45 am and reach Jabalpur at 10.50 am. The return flight will take off from Jabalpur at 11.20 am and land in Hyderabad at 1.25 pm.
Acharya said the current flight on the Bhopal-Jabalpur sector will be discontinued from April 1 till further notice. Besides, the Alliance Air flights to Raipur and Pune from Bhopal will be withdrawn from April 1 till further notice.
“These schedule changes have been made due to the re-carpeting work of the runway/airstrip in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Raipur,” added Acharya.
(PTI)