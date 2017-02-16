Airbus inks MoU to set up Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

Airbus has signed an MoU for establishing its ‘Centre of Excellence’ for aerospace skill development in Hyderabad, together with the Government of Telangana, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and AeroCampus France. The centre, which will be set up at Begumpet Airport, will train candidates ranging from high school graduates to experienced aviation personnel on aircraft manufacturing, logistics, MRO, ground handling and special aviation processes. The centre will offer short-term refresher modules as well as long-term certificate and diploma courses that will find acceptability within the industry, Airbus said in a release.
The centre is expected to roll out short-term courses this year, and has planned to upgrade it into a university over the next five years. The Telangana government will provide space for setting up the facility and arrange initial seed fund for the project. NSDC will channelise the candidates to the centre.
Together with AeroCampus, and Aviation and Aerospace Sector Skill Council (AASSC), it will also ensure that the programmes comply with international standards and are certified. The signing at the Aero India 2017 air show was witnessed by Rajiv Pratap Rudy, minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship and K Taraka Rama Rao, Telangana minister for industries and commerce.
“This first-of-its-kind Centre of Excellence aims to enhance the employability of young aspirants by imparting the required skills to them. The centre will not only provide training on aircraft maintenance, but also on aerospace manufacturing and assembling,” said Rudy.
“The center will up-skill the local youth as per international norms and also partner with global aerospace and defence majors in their ‘Make in India’ programmes,” stated Taraka Rama Rao.
“We are sensitive to India’s ambition to have a thriving indigenous aerospace industry. This Centre of Excellence will play a role in translating this ambition into reality by feeding the industry with a trained talent pool,” added Ashish Saraf, vice president and Make in India officer, Airbus.
