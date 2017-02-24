AirAsia’s Kuala Lumpur-Bhubaneswar flight to start April 26

AirAsia has added Bhubaneswar into its India network with four weekly direct flights from Kuala Lumpur, which will commence operations on April 26, 2017, making this AirAsia’s 14th route into India. This new route is operated exclusively by AirAsia Berhad.
Aireen Omar, CEO, AirAsia Berhad, said, “With Bhubaneswar now added to our extensive network, AirAsia is unlocking the potential of international air travel from Kuala Lumpur to Eastern India and its surrounding areas. We are thrilled to be serving Bhubaneswar direct, a huge market that no other airline is serving directly from Malaysia. Now, everyone from across the region can connect to Bhubaneswar with AirAsia via Kuala Lumpur. At the same time, the people of Odisha can use Bhubaneswar as a gateway to our extensive route network to Asean and beyond, where they will have access to over 120 destinations across our extensive route network.”
AirAsia also connects Kuala Lumpur directly to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, New Delhi; and from Bangkok to Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kolkata.