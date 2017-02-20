AirAsia starts twice daily flights between Delhi, Srinagar

Low-cost airline AirAsia has started its operations in Jammu and Kashmir, with the launch of its twice daily direct flights between Delhi and Srinagar. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed hope that it would augur well for the coming tourist season in the state.
The inaugural flight from New Delhi was received by the Chief Minister at the Srinagar International Airport.
The airline is also planning to connect Srinagar to many other destinations in the country in coming days, an official spokesman said.
The spokesman said that Mufti has been pressing for operation of more morning and evening flights to and from Srinagar to facilitate more air traffic and consequently promote tourism. She has also been insisting on involvement of local youth in projects being started in the state and on her insistence the airline has decided to recruit all its cabin crew and ground staff locally.
