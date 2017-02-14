AirAsia India launches training facility in Bengaluru

AirAsia India has launched its new training facility in Bengaluru. S Ramadorai, chairman, AirAsia India inaugurated the training centre in the presence of other board members. The training centre is dedicated to Late Anaz Ahmad Tajuddin, group COO – AirAsia, who spent over a decade with the company.
At this new training centre, AirAsia crew will be equipped with the requisite knowledge and skills essential to managing any emergency seamlessly. The in-house coaching facility is located at AirAsia India head office premises in Bengaluru. The centre, designed on a 4535-sq-ft space, can accommodate 100 trainees.
The facility is equipped with projectors and audio visual facility and has 43 work stations, a crew resource management and medical room, three record rooms and provisions for hot and cold beverage. AirAsia India will soon be applying to DGCA for regulatory approvals for this training facility.
Amar Abrol, CEO, AirAsia India, said, “The new training facility is in line with our continued investments towards the business. AirAsia India places great impetus on training our Allstars the AirAsia way and thus was born our training centre, Anaz Red Wings. I look forward to exemplary teams joining us from this facility.”
This facility also features Bureau of Civil Aviation Security of India (BCAS) approved Aviation Security Training Institute (ASTI) to train all security and non-security staff on effectively managing all kinds of security risk. The ASTI wing is credited to have secured the fastest approval from the BCAS.