AirAsia India launches its first Kolkata-Ranchi flight

AirAsia India has launched its first flight from Kolkata and Ranchi. As a part of its expansion, AirAsia India will connect Kolkata-Ranchi and Ranchi-New Delhi with double daily flights. The airline will also be hiring local talent across posts, both on-ground and inflight in Kolkata and Ranchi.
The first departure from Kolkata was flagged off by Deepak Mahendra, chief financial officer, AirAsia India and Kesavan Sivanandam, director – customer experience and ground operations, AirAsia India in the presence of officials from the Kolkata Airport.
In Ranchi, Raghubar Das, Chief Minister, Jharkhand flagged off the first flight to New Delhi in the presence of Amar Abrol, MD and CEO, AirAsia India and Kiran Jain, commercial director, AirAsia India. Other officials from the tourism ministry were also a part of the inaugural celebrations at Ranchi.
AirAsia India currently flies to 15 destinations with its three hubs in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata covering Chandigarh, Jaipur, Guwahati, Imphal, Pune, Goa, Vizag, Kochi, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra and Ranchi.