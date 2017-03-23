AirAsia India adds two new routes

Budget carrier AirAsia India has announced the induction of the ninth Airbus A320 aircraft in its fleet, besides commencement of flight services to two new destinations, including Kolkata, from next month.
As a part of its expansion plans, the airline will commence daily flight services between Kolkata and Ranchi, besides connecting Ranchi with the national capital from April 15, the airline said in a release.
According to AirAsia, Kolkata will serve as its third hub after Bengaluru and New Delhi. At present, the budget carrier flies from 13 domestic airports.
“The launch of two new destinations, Kolkata and Ranchi, with Kolkata as AirAsia India’s third hub and induction of the ninth Airbus A320 aircraft, in the beginning of this year comes as testimony to airline’s continued momentum and commitment to Indian aviation,” said Amar Abrol, CEO, AirAsia India.
The Bengaluru-headquartered domestic airline, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian airline group AirAsia, has already announced plans to fly international from the second half of the next calendar year.
(PTI)