AirAsia India adds Bhubaneswar to its network

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India, in view of increasing the airline’s footprint in the country, has added Bhubaneshwar to its list of destinations while adding six new routes connecting New Delhi, Jaipur and Bagdogra to Kolkata. Matching the pace of the laid out strategy, AirAsia India has brought in its 11th Airbus A320 aircraft registered VT-MOD. Speaking about the development, Amar Abrol, managing director and CEO, AirAsia India, said, “With our group airline AirAsia Berhad operating from Bhubaneshwar, we saw a huge potential for AirAsia India and are glad to provide connectivity to some of the key and underserved routes. This is the beauty of ONEAirAsia – leveraging the strength and success of our affiliates to enable every Indian to fly. With the launch of our 16th destination, we have opened six new routes, not only reinforcing our commitment towards providing regional connectivity but also making air travel affordable to one and all. Our determination to serve regional India is paving way for a successful implementation of our planned strategy.”
These routes will be operational from August 1, 2017. With the addition of Bhubaneshwar, AirAsia India will fly to 16 destinations with its hubs in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata covering Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Guwahati, Imphal, Vizag, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra, and Ranchi and Bhubaneshwar.