Air One launches chartered planes aggregator service

Aviation group Air One has launched a venture wherein entities can book chartered plane services, which will be available from 38 cities worldwide. EZee Charters, part of the diversified aviation group, will be offering the services as it seeks to match demand with available capacity.
“Customers will have access to a diversified fleet of more than 500 aircraft, from five to 300 seater planes, spread across 38 cities globally,” said Alok Sharma, group chairman, Air One.
Apart from the national capital, other cities include New York, London, Dubai and Singapore. According to Sharma, the company has tie-ups with more than 200 operators, including around 100 in India alone. Operators include those owning as well as maintaining planes, he added.
Sharma is also the promoter of EZee Charters, which would be operating under the brand ‘EZ Charters’. The company will offer packages at an introductory price of INR 1.25 lakh which will be for a one-hour journey in a chartered flight.
Air One is a diversified aviation group with interests in aircraft charters, aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul and ground handling, among other areas.