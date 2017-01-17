Air India unveils network, frequency expansion plan for 2017

With the addition of 12 new flights domestically and four flights internationally in last year, Air India has set in place expansion plans for 2017. With an aim to enhance regional connectivity in the country and start new international connections, Air India plans to add two new international destinations and increase frequencies on popular domestic routes like Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Leh till July 2017.
Post the commencement of direct non-stop flights to San Francisco, Madrid, Vienna and Ahemdabad-Newark via London, Air India shall start direct flight operations on Delhi-Washington-Delhi route in July 2017. This flight will be the fifth direct connection with the US and shall be operated by Boeing 777 aircraft. Moreover, in order to establish connectivity with the Scandinavian countries, the national carrier will commence a direct non-stop flight to Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark in May 2017. This flight service will offer onward connections to Scandinavian countries.
In addition to this, in May 2017, Air India is looking to connect to Bangkok by starting direct flight operations on Chandigarh-Bangkok-Chandigarh and Kolkata-Bangkok-Kolkata sectors besides starting a second frequency from Delhi.
On the domestic circuit, Air India will add new frequencies on various routes apart from starting new connections to bolster regional connectivity. A direct flight service to Port Blair will commence from Delhi in May. Air India will also add second frequency on Delhi-Nagpur-Delhi, fourth frequency on Delhi-Ahmedabad-Delhi sector in March 2017 and second frequency on Delhi-Leh-Delhi sector in the same month.
(PTI)